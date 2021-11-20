Police: Gas leak in North Tyler has been repaired; residents allowed to return to homes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of the portion of Duncan Street between Lex Avenue and Horn Avenue in Tyler have been allowed to go back to their homes in the wake of a gas leak that occurred Friday morning.

Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said the situation has been resolved. He said Centerpoint Energy shut off the gas in that area and fixed the leak later Friday.

The residents of Duncan Street who had to evacuate have been allowed to return to their homes, Erbaugh said.

According to a previous East Texas News story, residents in that area reported hearing a loud boom and smelling natural gas Friday morning.

While the repairs were being done, Duncan Street was closed between Lex Avenue and Horn Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

