East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mark in Texas History: Goodman Museum, a piece of Tyler history, originally built in 1859

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In today’s Mark in Texas History, we take a look at a piece of history that was able to be preserved thanks to a large donation. Here’s Mark Scirto.

The Goodman home in Tyler was originally built in 1859. It was just a one-story home at that time. Samuel Smith was the first owner, and he named the home Bonnie Castle. Smith sold the home in 1861.

Dr. Samuel Adams Goodman, a retired doctor from South Carolina, bought the home in 1866. Thus began 73 years of Goodman ownership of the home. A second story was added around 1880. The home was remodeled to its current state, a classic revival-style architecture, in 1926.

When Sallie Goodman LeGrand died in 1939, she left the home to the City of Tyler with instructions to maintain the home and keep it open as a public museum.

Today, the home is still furnished with the original belongings of the Goodman family, some of which are older than the house itself.

The museum offers visitors a chance to view those items and more, like hand-carved furniture and musical instruments, a grandfather clock, fine silver and crystal, clothing, medical books, and paintings.

If you’d like to see the Goodman Museum, it’s located at 624 North Broadway Avenue. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2 donation is suggested for admittance.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
KTRE Staff
KTRE Staff(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aerial view of the Eastman Chemical plant in south Longview.
Longview has ‘hot spot’ for cancer-causing air, according to ProPublica report
Jared Hudson
Harrison County missing man’s body found following fatal crash
Dallas Eric Alexander, 18
‘Inappropriate video’ reported by student leads to arrest in Henderson
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
David Eads, a UT Health EMS paramedic, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Hun County Wednesday....
‘He had a huge heart’: Family remembers UT Health East Texas paramedic killed in crash

Latest News

James giggles to us about his love for food and sleep
James, 16, hopes for forever family to share in his love of the outdoors
The City of Marshall is committed to the safety of all who live, work or visit here.
City of Marshall to make repairs to outdoor warning system
Source: KTRE Staff
Mark in Texas History: Southland paper mills
Veterans Day remembrance at Longview's Teague Park
With no official observance, Longview residents deliver their own Veterans Day honors