Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting

(WAVE 3 News)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On the early morning of Saturday, Nov. 20, Texas Game Wardens were notified of an incident in Morris County. A man claims he was hunting alone when he was attacked by an animal.

At this time, multiple wardens are investigating the scene and searching the area for physical evidence. The victim sustained minor injuries and is cooperating with law enforcement.

After wardens and biologists responded to the exact location of the victims attack, it was determined to be on the Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Bowie County per GPS. White Oak WMA follows the Sulphur River through several east Texas counties, and is a popular area for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

“While the exact identity of the animal responsible for attack may never be known, evidence of wild hogs is prevalent in the area. We always encourage outdoor enthusiasts to be aware of their surroundings and always advise someone of the area they plan to hunt, hike, camp in, in case of an emergency,” said Shawn Hervey with Texas Game and Fish.

