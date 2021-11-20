East Texas Now Business Break
Gregg County game warden warns hunters against trespassing

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two weeks into the East Texas deer hunting season, game wardens are on the lookout for violations and potentially dangerous situations.

Though hunting is a huge participation practice in Texas, it can come with some safety risks for those who don’t follow the rules.

With countless East Texas hunters out looking to bag white-tails, game wardens once again are out enforcing the rules and watching for violations.

“Trespassing, hunting without landowner consent. Hunting at night. Hunting with spotlighting,” said Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long.

Trespassing is a continuing dangerous problem; it is sometimes intentional and sometimes accidental.

“Trespassing is probably the most popular call we get. Not only during deer season but throughout the year, we’ve got a lot of people in the woods,” Long said.

Game wardens say crossing over a fence line even to track a wounded animal, is out of the question unless you have the express permission of the landowner.

“If you have permission, get permission in writing,” Long said.

A clue for hunters is trees marked with purple paint on them. It means no trespassing.

“Purple paint serves the same thing as legal notice, that the land is posted, it’s the same thing as a fence,” the game warden said.

Most importantly, know what your target is.

“We got kids out of school for the week and people on vacation, and people going to their deer stands this week.

Sometimes, bullets do pass through the barbed wire making it extremely dangerous with all the hunters in the woods right now. Know who’s on the other side of the fence line,” Long said.

Long said you can serve jail time for trespassing with a firearm, which can be enhanced to a Class A misdemeanor.

