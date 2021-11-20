East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Festival of Trees exhibit returns to the Museum of East Texas for the 26th year

Museum of East Texas downsizes to smaller number of trees due to COVID-19
Museum of East Texas downsizes to smaller number of trees due to COVID-19(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From Chick Fil A to the Ellen Trout Zoo, The Museum of East Texas has a wide variety of trees on display sponsored by fifty local businesses in the Lufkin area. The money that the East Texas Museum makes from the festival of trees exhibit goes to provide scholarships for art camps next summer. Jamie Zayler the co chair of the festival of trees said this year they scaled back on the number of trees, capping it at fifty businesses.

“The main reason we did that is because we didn’t know what COVID is going to be like because we start planning in April so we didn’t know in December what we were going to be dealing with. And also we have a new creator at the museum and he has just done a fabulous job putting up some fabulous art work and this way when you come out to the museum you can see not only the trees but the beautiful artwork,” Zayler said.

Mary Carol Grimes has been decorating the trees for the past five to six years. Grimes said the museum of East Texas decorators start the trees at the end of Halloween.

“The topper of a tree is always like boom! And I thought I can’t do that and then I did one and I thought yes I can I can do this! So that was really neat for me to find out,” Grimes said.

Mary said she tries her best to give each tree some personality. The decorating process can take upwards of 1.5 hours per tree.

“Some people have their own idea and they’ll say okay I want da-to-tee-da and they’ll buy everything they want. Other people just say I want a tree and I don’t really care what you do which gives me creative freedom,” Grimes said.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be open Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm and on the weekends from 1pm to 5pm.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aerial view of the Eastman Chemical plant in south Longview.
Longview has ‘hot spot’ for cancer-causing air, according to ProPublica report
Jared Hudson
Harrison County missing man’s body found following fatal crash
Dallas Eric Alexander, 18
‘Inappropriate video’ reported by student leads to arrest in Henderson
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
David Eads, a UT Health EMS paramedic, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Hun County Wednesday....
‘He had a huge heart’: Family remembers UT Health East Texas paramedic killed in crash

Latest News

Henderson Co SOC HOPE Project hosts programs to address the needs of Henderson County.
Opioid awareness workshop in Henderson County focuses on epidemic East Texans are facing
Source: Gray News Media
Police: Gas leak in North Tyler has been repaired; residents allowed to return to homes
A Gregg County game warden reminded hunters that it is illegal to cross a fence even if they...
WEBXTRA: Gregg County warns hunters against trespassing
WEBXTRA: hunting season trespass warning