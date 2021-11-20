Festival of Trees exhibit returns to the Museum of East Texas for the 26th year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From Chick Fil A to the Ellen Trout Zoo, The Museum of East Texas has a wide variety of trees on display sponsored by fifty local businesses in the Lufkin area. The money that the East Texas Museum makes from the festival of trees exhibit goes to provide scholarships for art camps next summer. Jamie Zayler the co chair of the festival of trees said this year they scaled back on the number of trees, capping it at fifty businesses.

“The main reason we did that is because we didn’t know what COVID is going to be like because we start planning in April so we didn’t know in December what we were going to be dealing with. And also we have a new creator at the museum and he has just done a fabulous job putting up some fabulous art work and this way when you come out to the museum you can see not only the trees but the beautiful artwork,” Zayler said.

Mary Carol Grimes has been decorating the trees for the past five to six years. Grimes said the museum of East Texas decorators start the trees at the end of Halloween.

“The topper of a tree is always like boom! And I thought I can’t do that and then I did one and I thought yes I can I can do this! So that was really neat for me to find out,” Grimes said.

Mary said she tries her best to give each tree some personality. The decorating process can take upwards of 1.5 hours per tree.

“Some people have their own idea and they’ll say okay I want da-to-tee-da and they’ll buy everything they want. Other people just say I want a tree and I don’t really care what you do which gives me creative freedom,” Grimes said.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be open Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm and on the weekends from 1pm to 5pm.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.