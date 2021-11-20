East Texas Now Business Break
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Students almost hit by vehicle seconds after getting off Carthage ISD bus

Students uninjured, according to district
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Three East Texas students are safe after almost being hit by a vehicle just seconds after they got off the school bus.

Video captured by a camera on the side of a Carthage ISD bus shows three students being dropped off at a home on Texas 315, not far from the Rusk County line, on the afternoon of Nov. 8.

As the bus pulls away, the video shows a vehicle catching air and narrowly missing the three children before coming to rest upright in a ditch. A slower replay of the video shows the car came within just a few feet of one of the students. And with no skid marks to be found, school officials say it appeared the driver never hit the brakes.

This screenshot of the bus video shows the vehicle catching air and narrowly missing the...
This screenshot of the bus video shows the vehicle catching air and narrowly missing the students.(Carthage ISD)

Renee Risinger, CISD Executive Director of Transportation and Operations, hopes the video will be a wake up call for inattentive drivers. The school district is now asking for law enforcement’s help in preventing similar incidents.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an emergency room with a head injury, according to Risinger. It’s unclear if the driver was issued any citations.

