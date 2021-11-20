East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Accidental gun discharge creates chaos at Atlanta airport

An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a firearm was accidentally discharged at the airport Saturday.(Courtesy Erika Zeidler via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An all-clear was given Saturday at Atlanta’s airport after a gun accidentally discharged in the facility’s security screening area, causing chaos, authorities said.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport official said on Twitter that there was no active shooter at the airport. Atlanta police said no one was reported injured.

The discharge happened around 1:30 p.m. at the security screening area. The noise sent social media into a frenzy as visitors posted videos to Twitter of the resulting chaos. A ground stop temporarily halted flights to Atlanta from other airports around the country.

Neither passengers nor employees were in any danger, airport officials said.

There was no immediate word on whether the gun belonged to a passenger or employee. An investigation is ongoing and Atlanta Police Department responded to the scene.

Normal operations resumed at the airport about 3:30 p.m.

Airport officials have not confirmed how many shots were fired, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aerial view of the Eastman Chemical plant in south Longview.
Longview has ‘hot spot’ for cancer-causing air, according to ProPublica report
Jared Hudson
Harrison County missing man’s body found following fatal crash
Dallas Eric Alexander, 18
‘Inappropriate video’ reported by student leads to arrest in Henderson
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
David Eads, a UT Health EMS paramedic, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Hun County Wednesday....
‘He had a huge heart’: Family remembers UT Health East Texas paramedic killed in crash

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend
Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
Source: Gray News Media
Texas Rangers investigating after Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies shoot armed man
A woman blows a whistle during a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions...
Protests erupt over virus restrictions in Austria, Italy, Croatia