WEBXTRA: Winona ISD surprises teachers, staff with incentive checks

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Employees at the Winona ISD were surprised today by the sound of drums, cheerleaders, and a knock on the door to let them know that there were incentives checks for them in hand.

“We kind of kept it a secret,” said Winona ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller. “They didn’t know what day we were coming, and we showed up with the band, cheerleaders, and everybody, school board members, who all made this possible in Winona ISD, and they are truly excited and surprised and get a nice little bonus right before they go out for the break.”

In total, there were $78,000 given out to everyone from teachers to food service workers and everyone in between. It was made possible through the WIN Financial program and a TIA incentive.

Miller explained that the incentive checks were also a reward for all their employees’ hard work and outstanding achievements during the pandemic.

Crews clean up hypodermic needles that spilled on Longview's Gilmer Road
