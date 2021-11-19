WEBXTRA: Hawkins police believe dog found on Sabine River Bridge is service animal

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hawkins police believe a German shepherd found running on the Sabine River Bridge Friday could be a service animal.

Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow said the dog is “very sweet” and calm. He added that the young female German shepherd obeys commands.

“Who lost this amazing lady??” said a post on the Hawkins Police Department Facebook page. “Just had something done at her lower back can see the scars and shaved spot! At the PD at this time please call us if you recognize her!!”

The dog had a collar but no tags.

The Hawkins Police Department is putting the word out to see if anyone claims the dog.

