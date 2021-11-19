East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in top 10 ranking for on-time flights in Texas, Louisiana region

Passengers waiting in line to get checked in for their flights.
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport has been ranked the seventh-best performing airport in the Texas and Louisiana area for on-time travel, with 85.8 percent of flights arriving on time. Airport Manager Steve Thompson said in November there have been between three and five flights departing. Typically, there are two flights a day. He credits their success to their staff.

“We provide a team that stands ready to respond very quickly to any operational or maintenance item that might get in the way of on-time performance and really ensures a smooth operation,” Thompson said. They maintain an adverse weather-capable airfield, meaning they can accommodate lots of aircraft in different situations.”

“Our primary runway is over 8,300 feet long, which can accommodate a large mix of aircraft,” he said. “But most importantly, we have additional runways that provide a crosswind capability, so when Mother Nature does not cooperate, we have pavement out there that can enable an aircraft to land in all types of weather situations.”

They also have instrument approach procedures that allow aircraft to land on virtually any of their runways during adverse weather. Thompson said they are anticipating holiday travel traffic but hope to keep getting passengers to destinations on time.

“I really want to highlight our TSA team here at Tyler Pounds because they do an exceptional job facilitating that on-time performance as well,” Thompson said. “They do have state-of-the-art luggage detection equipment. A lot of small airports don’t have that capability, and sometimes, luggage today still has to be gone through by hand. So TSA is invested here in that equipment that allows our luggage to be screened very quickly and effectively.”

The airport also has closed-in parking capabilities and ample curbside accessibility that can accommodate hectic traffic while still allowing people to get in and out quickly.

“I really feel that we have a very smooth and well-oiled machine that will help us flex to days of slow traffic but also be there and stand ready during the holidays when we have that big uptick that we’re expecting to see in traffic,” he said.

Thompson said the airport master plan is still in the works. They have made recent changes based on public input, but he hopes they will be submitting the final draft to the FAA soon.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

