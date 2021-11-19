Tyler man found with almost 20K child porn images pleads guilty to federal charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man found with 19,338 images and 236 videos containing child pornography on his phones has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

On Thursday, Dakota James Jerkes, 29, appeared in Judge John D. Love’s courtroom and pleaded guilty to a federal possession of child pornography charge, according to court records. Love will rule on his sentencing later.

Jerkes was arrested in October after an investigation into child pornography that was found on his phone.

According to an arrest affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Dallas police about a tip from Yahoo! which indicated 263 uploaded files dealing with child pornography files. Dallas police then passed the tip along to Tyler police.

A specially trained investigator with the Tyler Police Department reviewed the material and determined it depicted child pornography. A subpoena traced an address of Jerkes’ home in Tyler, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states police spoke to Jerkes at his home, who at first denied looking at child pornography, then admitted to accidentally seeing it. When pressed further, Jerkes admitted to viewing, uploading, and even trading child pornography on the dark web.

Previous stories: Tyler man accused of having thousands of child porn images now faces federal charge

Arrest document: Tyler man caught with nearly 20K child porn images on phone

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.