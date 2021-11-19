East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler man found with almost 20K child porn images pleads guilty to federal charge

Dakota Jerkes (Source: Smith County Jail)
Dakota Jerkes (Source: Smith County Jail)(Smith County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man found with 19,338 images and 236 videos containing child pornography on his phones has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

On Thursday, Dakota James Jerkes, 29, appeared in Judge John D. Love’s courtroom and pleaded guilty to a federal possession of child pornography charge, according to court records. Love will rule on his sentencing later.

Jerkes was arrested in October after an investigation into child pornography that was found on his phone.

According to an arrest affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Dallas police about a tip from Yahoo! which indicated 263 uploaded files dealing with child pornography files. Dallas police then passed the tip along to Tyler police.

A specially trained investigator with the Tyler Police Department reviewed the material and determined it depicted child pornography. A subpoena traced an address of Jerkes’ home in Tyler, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states police spoke to Jerkes at his home, who at first denied looking at child pornography, then admitted to accidentally seeing it. When pressed further, Jerkes admitted to viewing, uploading, and even trading child pornography on the dark web.

Previous stories: Tyler man accused of having thousands of child porn images now faces federal charge

Arrest document: Tyler man caught with nearly 20K child porn images on phone

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eads, a UT Health EMS paramedic, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Hun County Wednesday....
‘He had a huge heart’: Family remembers UT Health East Texas paramedic killed in crash
One of the paramedics died at the scene in Hunt County.
UT Health paramedic killed in Hunt County crash
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident
An aerial view of the Eastman Chemical plant in south Longview.
Longview has ‘hot spot’ for cancer-causing air, according to ProPublica report
Christy Jean Traynham, 37
Henderson County convenience store clerk accused of cashing stolen scratch-offs

Latest News

The prices of gas and availability of charging stations contribute to mixed public opinion on...
Lufkin drivers have mixed reactions to Ford electric truck
Passengers waiting in line to get checked in for their flights.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in top 10 ranking for on-time flights in Texas, Louisiana region
Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury...
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
Four fifty year old cabins were destroyed in the blaze
Broken Arrow Arrow Lodge and Marina lost four cabins due to fire