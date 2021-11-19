East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Trinity School continues donating tradition for Longview Thanksgiving food drive

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Trinity upper school social studies teacher, Tovah Robertson, and Trinity School’s director of college advising, Ranjit Kodali, about the school’s donations for the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive happening next week at Maude Cobb.

Kodali explains it’s a tradition that has continued for over 30 years. He says “we’re a small school but historically we have always been one of the biggest contributors in Longview.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eads, a UT Health EMS paramedic, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Hun County Wednesday....
‘He had a huge heart’: Family remembers UT Health East Texas paramedic killed in crash
One of the paramedics died at the scene in Hunt County.
UT Health paramedic killed in Hunt County crash
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident
Christy Jean Traynham, 37
Henderson County convenience store clerk accused of cashing stolen scratch-offs
An aerial view of the Eastman Chemical plant in south Longview.
Longview has ‘hot spot’ for cancer-causing air, according to ProPublica report

Latest News

Hawkins police believe a German shepherd found running on the Sabine County Bridge could be a...
WEBXTRA: Hawkins police believe dog found on Sabine River Bridge is service animal
WEXBTRA: Possible service dog found
Trinity School continues donation tradition for Longview Thanksgiving food drive
Trinity School continues donating tradition for Longview Thanksgiving food drive
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Department of Justice gives $240K in grant funding to San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office