Trinity School continues donating tradition for Longview Thanksgiving food drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Trinity upper school social studies teacher, Tovah Robertson, and Trinity School’s director of college advising, Ranjit Kodali, about the school’s donations for the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive happening next week at Maude Cobb.

Kodali explains it’s a tradition that has continued for over 30 years. He says “we’re a small school but historically we have always been one of the biggest contributors in Longview.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.