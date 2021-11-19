Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Miguel Martinez-Navarro, 43, of Dallas, was charged with money laundering and booked into the Brooks County Jail Wednesday after troopers found more than $1.5-million in cash hidden the 18-wheeler the man was driving.

State troopers pulled Martinez-Navarro over for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County shortly after 7 p.m. on November 17, 2021.

During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067 and two handguns concealed in a false compartment within the semi-trailer.

