East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering

Cash allegedly found in hidden compartment
During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067 and two handguns which were concealed in a false compartment within the semi-trailer.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Miguel Martinez-Navarro, 43, of Dallas, was charged with money laundering and booked into the Brooks County Jail Wednesday after troopers found more than $1.5-million in cash hidden the 18-wheeler the man was driving.

State troopers pulled Martinez-Navarro over for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County shortly after 7 p.m. on November 17, 2021.

During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067 and two handguns concealed in a false compartment within the semi-trailer.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067 and two handguns which were concealed in a false compartment within the semi-trailer.(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chris Mays
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
Regional semifinals set for remaining East Texas teams
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

The most severe scenario considered by ERCOT for this winter — very high demand for power,...
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
Southwest Airlines is one of several major U.S. airlines not requiring employees to be...
Airline worker fatally shot at El Paso airport parking lot
The plan also provides resources that are available during the winter months, like sheltering...
City of Tyler, Smith County Cold Weather Response Plan now available for viewing
Members of The Bridge church in Longview handed out free lunches Sunday. (Source: Bob Hallmark,...
Longview church gives out 200 free lunches to promote togetherness
600 Thanksgiving meals prepared for Meals on Wheels
Lufkin First United Methodist Church prepares 600 Thanksgiving meals