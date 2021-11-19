East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death of Nacogdoches County Jail inmate

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches jail inmate died after he fell in his cell on Oct. 3 and spent the next 46 days at a local hospital.

According to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Loredo, 62, was booked into the county jail on Aug. 22, 2020.

Loredo was convicted of a felony driving while intoxicated offense and sentenced to serve a term in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the press release stated. He was housed in the Nacogdoches County Jail while he was awaiting admission and transfer to the TDCJ prison system.

The press release stated that Loredo was housed in C Block, Cell 2, which is a single-man cell.

“On October 3, 2021, jail staff was notified of a ‘man down’ in C Block,” the press release stated. “They responded to the scene and found Inmate Loredo inside his cell on the floor. Inmate Loredo stated that he had fallen inside his cell and struck the toilet.”

Loredo was alone in the cell when he fell, the press release stated.

EMS was immediately called to the scene, and Loredo was taken to a local hospital.

“Details of his medical condition cannot be reported at this time due to HIPPA restrictions,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, Loredo remained in the hospital until he died at 5:45 a.m. o Nov. 18.

“Although Mr. Loredo was in the hospital continuously for 46 days, his death is technically considered an in-custody death since he was never released from TDCJ,” the press release stated.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Kerry Don Williamson was notified of the death, and the judge ordered an autopsy, which is standard procedure for in-custody deaths, the press release stated.

Texas Ranger Jim Hicks is investigating the in-custody death as required by state law, the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

