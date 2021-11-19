East Texas Now Business Break
Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries is a fun holiday treat. They are handy because they have delicious dressing flavor but they’re easy to pack and take along with you to a friend’s house for dinner. Portable dressing! Kids love it, too.

Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries

  • 1/2 pound bulk pork sausage
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and diced
  • 1 teaspoon rubbed sage
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 5 cups dry unseasoned bread cubes or bag of dressing
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken broth or stock

Method:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a regular sized muffin tin with cooking spray.

Cook and crumble sausage in a medium skillet over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain on paper towels.

Melt butter in same skillet on medium heat. Add the onions; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes. Add celery and apple; cook and stir just until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in sage and garlic powder; cook and stir about 1 minute.

Transfer the onion mixture to a large bowl. Add cooked sausage, bread cubes, and dried cranberries.

Stir in the eggs and broth until well mixed. Spoon stuffing mixture into prepared muffin cups. Gently press stuffing into cups and form slightly mounded tops.

Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until golden. Cool 5 to 10 minutes in pan on wire rack. Run a knife or spatula around each cup to loosen stuffing muffins. Use a spoon to gently release muffins from the cups. Serve warm.

