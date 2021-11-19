East Texas Now Business Break
Residents evacuated after gas line rupture on Duncan St. near Lex Ave. in Tyler

By Kerri Compton
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several homes were evacuated Friday morning after a gas line rupture in North Tyler.

According to Tyler police dispatch, crews are working to repair a gas line rupture on Duncan Street between Lex Avenue and Horn Avenue.

Around 6:40 a.m., residents in the area reported hearing a loud boom and the smell of natural gas.

Homes in the area were evacuated and Duncan Street is currently shut down between Lex Ave. and Horn Ave.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

