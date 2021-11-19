TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ready for an easy weeknight supper idea that everyone will love? Check this out!

Ravioli al forno by Mama Steph

Ingredients

10 ounces to one pound of fresh (not frozen) ravioli of your choice. You may also use fresh tortellini.

Fresh spinach (a couple of handfuls)

2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon chili flakes

Pepperoni slices

8 ounces sliced mushrooms (if desired)

1 cup cream or half and half

butter

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Butter a 9x9 baking dish (or whatever you have handy) and set it aside.

Place half the pasta across the bottom of the dish. Add half the spinach, spreading out over the pasta.

Sprinkle with a cup of shredded mozzarella and some pepperonis to cover the cheese. Add pepper flakes and mushrooms, if using.

Top with the remaining pasta, more spinach, and another cup of cheese. Drizzle the cream evenly over the dish.

Bake at 400 for about 15-20 minutes. Cheese should be melted and slightly golden.

