East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Piney Park Trail of Lights dazzles east Texas

From the sprawling 10,000 square foot light maze to the 45-foot Christmas tree and everything in-between — there is sure to be a cup of cheer for everyone found at Piney Park.
From the sprawling 10,000 square foot light maze to the 45-foot Christmas tree and everything...
From the sprawling 10,000 square foot light maze to the 45-foot Christmas tree and everything in-between - there is sure to be a cup of cheer for everyone found at Piney Park.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - East Texas is shining bright with cheer ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Piney Park Trail of Lights officially opened for the public and is sure to make the holidays much brighter for the entire family. Piney Park is open from November 18 through January 1, 2022.

From the sprawling 10,000 square foot light maze to the 45-foot Christmas tree and everything in-between — there is sure to be a cup of cheer for everyone found at Piney Park.

There’s plenty of treats for kids at the ‘sweet shop,’ food trucks, a holiday market and even visits from Santa.

Caption

One lucky guest could even walk away with an early Christmas gift: $10,000. On November 24, a winner entered in a social media contest will be announced on the Piney Park Instagram and Facebook pages.

Tap or click here to find out how to enter. Tap or click here for hours and ticket information.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chris Mays
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
Regional semifinals set for remaining East Texas teams
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

The most severe scenario considered by ERCOT for this winter — very high demand for power,...
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
The plan also provides resources that are available during the winter months, like sheltering...
City of Tyler, Smith County Cold Weather Response Plan now available for viewing
Members of The Bridge church in Longview handed out free lunches Sunday. (Source: Bob Hallmark,...
Longview church gives out 200 free lunches to promote togetherness
600 Thanksgiving meals prepared for Meals on Wheels
Lufkin First United Methodist Church prepares 600 Thanksgiving meals
WEBXTRA: Longview church's act of kindness