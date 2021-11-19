East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly clear skies expected through tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect from Midnight through 7 AM for the northern 1/2 of East Texas. From Henderson - Smith - Gregg - Harrison Counties northward. Temperatures are expected to be very near freezing overnight for a few hours, so please cover or bring in tender vegetation and for those of you over the far northern sections of East Texas, north of I-20, please protect any pipes that are exposed to the elements. This should not be a ‘pipe-bursting’ cold snap, but please be on the safe side. Plenty of sunshine expected for Friday and Saturday. No frost/freeze expected on Saturday AM. Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday as another cold front moves through. Only a few showers are possible. More sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with scattered showers possible as we await a cold front on Thanksgiving Day. Cloudy skies and a fairly good chance for showers and a few thundershowers on Thursday. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather, but we will need to keep our eye on Thanksgiving Day as some heavy rainfall is possible. Please stay tuned and have a great day. NOTE: A near total eclipse of the moon will occur late tonight/early Friday morning. Starts shortly after midnight, will be nearly total eclipse shortly after 3 AM and then ends near 6 AM. The moon will look orange in color as it nears the total eclipse. Enjoy and bundle up.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the paramedics died at the scene in Hunt County.
UT Health paramedic killed in Hunt County crash
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident
David Eads, a UT Health EMS paramedic, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Hun County Wednesday....
‘He had a huge heart’: Family remembers UT Health East Texas paramedic killed in crash
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
Source: Gray News Media
Jefferson man dies in crash involving motorcycle, pickup in Marion County

Latest News

A Near Total Lunar Eclipse occurs overnight tonight. Freeze Warning Northern 1/2 of ETX.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Freeze Warning for northern half of ETX overnight tonight.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Freeze Warning for northern half of ETX overnight tonight.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips