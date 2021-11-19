East Texas Now Business Break
Oh Christmas Tree exhibit on display at Marshall museum

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One local East Texas museum is already in the Christmas spirit.

The Michelson Museum of Art has the Oh Christmas Tree exhibit on display. The trees consist of both traditional and contemporary designs that were created by Raymond Kelly, a professional designer and Michelson trustee. This is the second time in the last three years that the Christmas tree exhibit has been presented. The public is welcomed to come see the exhibit and take pictures.

“This designer is just amazing he will just take a pile of stuff and put it on the tree and it looks absolutely wonderful. He has a unique ability. He uses so many different elements it’s just not Christmas balls. The trees have meanings and a story and just interesting things,” said Susan Spears, Executive Director of the Michaelson Museum of Art.

Also on display at the Michelson Museum of Art is an assortment of handcrafted Santa Clauses’ from the Lynn Haney collection. They are all handmade and the material is real. The exhibit started November 18 and runs through January 8. Hours of operations are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

