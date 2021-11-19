East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches County traffic stop search results in 1 arrest, seizure of 1.2 lbs. meth, pistol

Pictured is the 1.2 pounds of crystal meth that was seized after an NCSO traffic stop on Press...
Pictured is the 1.2 pounds of crystal meth that was seized after an NCSO traffic stop on Press Road. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Center man Wednesday after a traffic stop search turned up 1.2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, a pistol, and drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Wayne Akins, 34, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, failure to identify as a fugitive, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, warrant from another magistrate, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and four failure to appear warrants for misdemeanor charges. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

Jerry Akins (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Jerry Akins (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

According to a press release, an NCSO deputy stopped a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe for a license plate violation on Press Road (FM 2863).

When the deputy spoke to Akin, the driver, he allegedly gave a false name.

After the NCSO deputy detected a “Strong odor” of marijuana coming from the Tahoe, he did a probable cause search of the SUV, the press release stated. The search revealed 1.2 pounds of crystal meth in a backpack, a Smith and Wesson .357-caliber pistol, and drug paraphernalia.

Akin, who had several outstanding warrants, was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

