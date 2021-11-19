Nacogdoches County traffic stop search results in 1 arrest, seizure of 1.2 lbs. meth, pistol

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Center man Wednesday after a traffic stop search turned up 1.2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, a pistol, and drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Wayne Akins, 34, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, failure to identify as a fugitive, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, warrant from another magistrate, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and four failure to appear warrants for misdemeanor charges. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

Jerry Akins (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office) (Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

According to a press release, an NCSO deputy stopped a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe for a license plate violation on Press Road (FM 2863).

When the deputy spoke to Akin, the driver, he allegedly gave a false name.

After the NCSO deputy detected a “Strong odor” of marijuana coming from the Tahoe, he did a probable cause search of the SUV, the press release stated. The search revealed 1.2 pounds of crystal meth in a backpack, a Smith and Wesson .357-caliber pistol, and drug paraphernalia.

Akin, who had several outstanding warrants, was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.