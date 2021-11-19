Lufkin drivers have mixed reactions to Ford’s electric truck debut

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Ford Motor Company debuted its brand-new electric F-150 pickup at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week and East Texas drivers shared some thoughts on whether the vehicle has a future in their driveway.

Fluctuating prices at the pump are one factor affecting the enthusiasm over electric vehicles. Even with the anticipation over Ford’s new electric truck, drivers in East Texas still have some mixed feelings on if they would own an electric truck. Some Lufkin motorists are already on board.

“Definitely. Because of gas prices,” said commercial driver Chris Bentley.

Some, though, aren’t sold on the concept.

“Probably not because they don’t have as much energy, not as much power and fuel costs are a lot better,” said pickup owner Randall Murray.

The base version of the new electric F-150 has a 230-mile estimated range and can haul up to 1 ton in its bed. A high-end model can tow an estimated 10,000 pounds. The base price is just under 40,000 dollars, but can drop lower when the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 available on Ford electric vehicles is included.

“The F-150 Lightning is an all electric F-150, it is also equally as powerful, stylish and it just has all of the power that you would expect out of a truck,” said Chelsea Negley, Lufkin Ford Marketing Director. “We have so many orders on it. The anticipation is really really high so we are excited to see it.”

Some local drivers think it might be too inconvenient to refuel.

“I think it’s going to be hard finding places to charge them,” said pickup owner H.L. Kelly.

Others, though, think the various impacts electric vehicles would have make it worth anticipating.

“It’s economy friendly, it’s helping save the environment, and on top of that, everything is becoming computerized,” said Mitchell Muton, a driver at Porter’s Industrial. “So for something to power a computer, you need electricity. Compared to gas, fossil fuels and everything else, I would prefer to have an electric vehicle.”

