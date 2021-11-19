Livingston man wanted for questioning in father’s death

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man is wanted for questioning in connection with his father’s death.

A passerby reported finding a man’s body around noon Thursday in the 14000 block of FM 350 N in Livingston.

Authorities identified the man as Leonard Eral Chatman, 64, of Livingston. Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said investigators found evidence of trauma on Chatman’s body, which led detectives to investigate the case as a homicide.

Leonard Chatman’s son, Lynnie Chatman, is currently wanted on four unrelated felony warrants and is being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for questioning in connection with his father’s death.

If you have any information about the case, you’re urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-327-6810. You may also contact Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY:

+ Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.