East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee prices have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing a panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is a severe drought and frost conditions that are currently sweeping across Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across...
The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across Brazil.(CNN)

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy products far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eads, a UT Health EMS paramedic, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Hun County Wednesday....
‘He had a huge heart’: Family remembers UT Health East Texas paramedic killed in crash
One of the paramedics died at the scene in Hunt County.
UT Health paramedic killed in Hunt County crash
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident
Christy Jean Traynham, 37
Henderson County convenience store clerk accused of cashing stolen scratch-offs
An aerial view of the Eastman Chemical plant in south Longview.
Longview has ‘hot spot’ for cancer-causing air, according to ProPublica report

Latest News

Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Department of Justice gives $240K in grant funding to San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse prosecutors argue against mistrial as jury meets