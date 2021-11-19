‘Inappropriate video’ reported by student leads to arrest in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following the report of an inappropriate video by a middle school student.

The Henderson Police Department reports an inappropriate video was reported by a student at the Henderson Middle School on Nov. 1. A Henderson Police Department School Resource Officer/Detective responded and started an investigation.

Through the investigation, Dallas Alexander, 18, was identified as the suspect.

According to police, on Nov. 16 Alexander was arrested on warrants for possession with intent to promote child pornography and sexual assault. Also, on Nov. 16 a report was filed with the Henderson Police Department for another sexual assault that occurred Nov. 15, with Alexander being the suspect.

Alexander posted bond and was released from Rusk County Jail on November 17 and then was arrested for sexual assault of a child warrant before leaving the Rusk County Justice Center. Alexander’s collective bond for all charges is $350,000.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information regarding the cases mentioned or other similar cases to please contact the Henderson Police Department.

