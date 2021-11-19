Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We are in store for a beautiful and cool day as skies remain clear. Highs will sit just slightly below average this afternoon in the lower to middle 60s as our nice easterly breeze slowly shifts more from the southeast by the end of the day. Looks like we’ll have another chilly night for tonight as well, so be sure to grab the jacket if you’re planning on attending any high school football games. We will stay dry on Saturday as highs quickly jump into the lower 70s thanks to some occasionally breezy southerly winds and ample sunshine, but another cool down is right around the corner. Our next cold front moves into East Texas on Sunday and will help bring some scattered showers to the area later in the day and overnight, before skies quickly dry out behind the front just after midnight on Monday morning. We’ll cool back into the lower to middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday, but will be right back up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by next Wednesday. Most of Wednesday is looking dry for now, but that changes quite drastically on Thanksgiving. A potent upper-level system looks to bring widespread showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas Thursday through Saturday of next week. This is of course a very busy time of the year on the roadways in East Texas so we please ask everyone to remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more updates to this tricky holiday forecast. We will keep you updated with the latest.

