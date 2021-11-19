Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Very Pleasant Night tonight. Temperatures will be on the cool side, but not as cold as we had late night. Lots of sunshine on Saturday...a bit breezy from time to time. Mostly Cloudy on Sunday with a few showers possible. A cold front moves through midday on Sunday shifting winds from the S to the N at 10 mph. Sunny skies, cooler temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, then Mostly Cloudy on Wednesday as chances for showers increase throughout the day. On Thanksgiving, it appears that the cold front we have been talking about for the past 9 days is still expected to push through ETX on that day...so showers and thundershowers will be possible with mild temperatures expected. Rain pours over into Black Friday as well, slowly tapering off as the day progresses. Some heavy rainfall totals as possible Thursday and Friday of next week...in the 1 to 2 inch range. We will pinpoint that more as the days near. A rainy Friday morning is expected at this time. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather on T’Giving Day, but we will continue to watch for any signs of that and let you know as soon as we know. Have a great weekend.

