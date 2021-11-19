Crews clean up hypodermic needles that spilled on Longview’s Gilmer Road

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum takes us to the 100 block of Gilmer Road in Longview where the Longview Fire Department picked up dozens of hypodermic needles that were on the roadway.

LFD says a sharps container had broken on the road spilling its contents. They don’t know where the container came from.

The needles have since been picked up and the scene has been cleared.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.