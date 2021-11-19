East Texas Now Business Break
Cowboys WR Amari Cooper out with COVID-19

COWBOYS CAMP: Wide receiver Amari Cooper talks about his first training camp with the Cowboys
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys will have have to be without key starter Amari Cooper for the big Sunday showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cowboys placed the wide receiver on the reserve COVID-19 list. It is highly likely that Cooper will miss the Thanksgiving Day game against the Raiders. If Cooper is unvaccinated he would have to quarantine for 10 days meaning the December 2 game would also be in question.

This season Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns. Without Cooper in the lineup Dak Prescott will have to throw to CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson.

