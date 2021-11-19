East Texas Now Business Break
Cool and dry for playoff games tonight

Red Zone Forecast
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather In The RED ZONE for this evening’s Playoff Games...

Skies should be mostly clear to clear with a fairly light southeasterly wind at 5, to maybe 10 mph. No rain is expected. Temperatures should be on the cool side starting off near 50 degrees, falling into the middle 40s by the end of the games. Good Luck to all!!!

