City of Tyler hosting holiday adventure camp at Glass Recreation Center

The City of Tyler is hosting a holiday adventure camp at the Glass Recreation Center on Nov. 22 and 23. (Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)(Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is holding a holiday adventure camp next week at the Glass Recreation Center.

It is open to anyone ages 6 through 12, and it will be Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be plenty for the kids to do such as animal tracking, gardening, and ultimate dodge ball. Parents need to provide lunches.

It’s $10 per day. To sign up, call the Glass Recreation Center or go by there at 501 W. 32nd Street in Tyler.

