Broken Arrow Arrow Lodge and Marina lost four cabins due to fire

Four fifty year old cabins were destroyed in the blaze
Four fifty year old cabins were destroyed in the blaze(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after a fire destroyed four cabins near Lake Livingston.

Around midnight Saturday, Connie Griffin, the owner of Broken Arrow Lodge and Marina, was notified by her granddaughter about a fire. When she walked out onto the property, four of the 450 feet furnished cabins were already engulfed in flames.

The cabins were occupied with 18 to 20 students and faculty at the time for a high school bass Tournament. Griffon said no one was injured.

“We did all we could to stop the fire. It was a ripping and a roaring. The students were high school students and everyone was out got out all their belongings got out. They moved their vehicles so there was no damage there,” Griffin said.

Griffin said the property is still open with an RV site. She has four other cabins available not impacted by the fire, but half of her income was lost in the blaze.

“The cabins are almost a total loss, almost. But we’re going to go ahead and we have plans that we would like to tear down and rebuild with new modern facilities, possibly handicap accessible,” Griffin said.

The official cause is not yet known, but Griffin believes the cause of the fire was accidental.

“We have not had any incidents in fifty years. I’m glad to say that we survived the tornado, we survived the hurricane, we survived the ice storm. Now we survived the fire. God has me here for a reason and we’re just going to press on,” Griffin said.

Fire Marshal Jacob Chapman said he hopes to have more information on the cause as early as next week.

