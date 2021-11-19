East Texas Now Business Break
Andrews ISD band bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring along I-20

By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - An Andrews ISD band bus was involved in a fiery crash in the westbound lanes of an I-20 service road Friday afternoon in Big Spring.

Andrews ISD says, “The bus had members of the marching band on board. Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families. We cannot confirm anything else at this time.”

DPS officials say a vehicle driving the wrong way on the I-20 service road at Mile Marker 179 crashed head-on with the bus. The crash is on the east side of Big Spring.

Motorists traveling through Big Spring on I-20 need to be aware of the traffic and avoid the area if possible.

Due to the severity of the crash, it is expected to have lanes closed for hours.

We are working to gather more details, but a Good Samaritan who stopped to render aid said it appears the students on the bus were okay but was not sure about the driver of the other vehicle.

We don’t yet know how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

UPDATE: DPS has confirmed multiple fatalities. We do not have an exact number at this time.

