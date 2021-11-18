Widening of FM 2493 in Smith County delayed

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The widening of FM 2493 from Flint to Bullard in Smith County is being delayed.

The road is set to be expanded from two lanes to four lanes. Construction was expected to begin in fiscal year 2022.

Thursday afternoon, the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Committee approved delaying construction until fiscal year 2023 as they await full funding to become available.

When the project is complete, the planning organization says it will serve as a way to decrease traffic on U.S. 69 heading into Tyler.

“Once that entire corridor is widened it really should function as a really good relief route to try to help relieve some of that congestion on South Broadway by giving that alternate means to get into town,” MPO Manager Michael Howell said.

The committee also approved plans to move up the construction start date of Tyler’s Legacy Trail expansion from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2023.

For more information on the plans, click here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.