UT Health paramedic killed in Hunt County crash

One of the paramedics died at the scene in Hunt County.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A paramedic has died in a crash on Wednesday night.

A UT Health ambulance collided into the side of an 18-wheeler around 7 p.m. on Hwy 69, north of Greenville, DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford confirmed. The rock-hauler 18-wheeler was backing out of a private drive across two lanes of Hwy 69, and the southbound ambulance was unable to stop in time to avoid the crash. The ambulance struck the trailer.

The ambulance driver died at the scene. The other paramedic was taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Officials say no patients were in the ambulance when the crash happened.

UT Health East Texas released the following statement:

We are devastated by the loss of one of our team members who was involved in a two-vehicle accident while on duty Wednesday night. Another crew member was also injured.

Our thoughts are with the team member’s family and friends. Our prayers are also with the injured crew member who is being treated.

We have trained crisis counselors available to provide support for colleagues and employees at this difficult time.

The investigation is ongoing, DPS said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

