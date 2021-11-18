Tyler restaurants open for Thanksgiving 2021

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, or unable to get the turkey on the table, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Tyler.

Crack Barrel 13821 US Hwy 69 N, Tyler, TX 75706

Applebee’s 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

Golden Corral 5602 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Saltgrass Steak House 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Mercado’s 2214 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Whataburger 1739 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 (holiday hours 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. drive-thru will remain open 24 hours)

If your restaurant will be open for service on Thanksgiving Day let us know and we will add your business to the list.

