East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler restaurants open for Thanksgiving 2021

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, or unable to get the turkey on the table, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Tyler.

Crack Barrel 13821 US Hwy 69 N, Tyler, TX 75706

Applebee’s 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

Golden Corral 5602 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Saltgrass Steak House 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Mercado’s 2214 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Whataburger 1739 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 (holiday hours 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. drive-thru will remain open 24 hours)

If your restaurant will be open for service on Thanksgiving Day let us know and we will add your business to the list.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the paramedics died at the scene in Hunt County.
UT Health paramedic killed in Hunt County crash
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
Source: Gray News Media
Jefferson man dies in crash involving motorcycle, pickup in Marion County

Latest News

Liberty City water system
Grant to be used to upgrade Liberty City water system
James giggles to us about his love for food and sleep
James, 16, hopes for forever family to share in his love of the outdoors
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Blustery and much cooler today
Source; Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff
Rusk City Council approves ordinance allowing golf carts on some streets