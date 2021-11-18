East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday’s Weather: Blustery and much cooler today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The front is pushing south this morning with only a few isolated showers that will be ending by sunrise.  Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning with a bit more sunshine by afternoon.  North winds behind the front will be gusting to 15 and 20 mph through the day.  Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the lower 60s.  Winds calm this evening and skies clear and that means temperatures drop quickly.  A freeze warning is in effect for midnight through early Friday morning.  Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s along and north of I-20 overnight.  Sunny and cool Friday with highs once again in the lower 60s.  A quick warm up brings temperatures back into the 70s this weekend but another cold front is on the way Sunday.  Expect a few showers and another cool down by early next week.

