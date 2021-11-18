Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a warm and breezy first half of the work week I am very happy to report that temperatures are trending MUCH cooler across East Texas today. Highs will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler this afternoon, with most of the area only warming into the lower to middle 60s! Skies will continue to clear out through the rest of the day, and northeasterly winds will remain breezy at around 10 to 20 mph before tapering off later in the evening. Skies remain clear overnight and temperatures will plummet into the middle 30s by tomorrow morning. Areas along and north of I-20 could certainly see near or below freezing temperatures for a few hours early tomorrow morning, so it would be a very good idea to wrap or bring in any tender plants and definitely bring in any outdoor pets. It also wouldn’t hurt to make sure your outdoor pipes are wrapped and not exposed, just to be on the safe side. Our Friday afternoon will look just as pleasant as todays, with mostly sunny skies, temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 60s, but some much more calm and variable winds. Looks like another chilly night for tomorrow as well, so be sure to grab the jacket if you’re planning on attending any high school football games. We will stay dry on Saturday as highs quickly jump into the lower 70s, but another cool down is right around the corner. Our next cold front moves into East Texas on Sunday and will help bring some scattered showers to the area later in the day and overnight, before skies quickly dry out behind the front on Monday morning. We’ll cool back into the lower to middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday, but will quickly climb back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by next Wednesday ahead of yet another cold front that is set to move in later next week!

