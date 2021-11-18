There could be consequences for blowing leaves into Tyler streets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although it may seem harmless to blow the colorful fall foliage off your property and into the street, it is illegal to do it in Tyler.

Leaves are all over, and they can cause a lot of trouble for city officials and your neighbors if not taken care of properly.

Robert Chiasson, the field supervisor for Tyler Code Enforcement, said they’ve been getting a lot of calls.

“You can’t blow them into the street because what happens is it goes into the storm drain and then clogs up the storm drains, plus it makes the city look bad,” Chiasson said. “So if you can rake them up, bag them up, up to 24 bags, the solid waste department will pick it up.”

Chiasson said some get blown into the street, and others are blown into the storm drain, both are in violation. After they get a call they’ll go out and investigate.

“If somebody’s there, normally, we will tell them they either have to pick it up, blow it back onto the property and clean it up, or we’ll write them a citation,” Chiasson said. “It’s a Class C citation, the fines can be up to two thousand dollars.”

Chiasson said they prefer to educate the public than write citations.

Jeff Kirt is a foreman with the Tyler Stormwater department. He said they are the ones who have to go clean out debris and estimates there are about 5,000 inlet boxes throughout the city.

“We know with the wind and the leaves dropping in the fall that there’s going to be some leaves that get into the systems, but we also know that there’s some lawn service and maybe some residents as well that throughout the city who don’t feel like bagging up leaves, and the easiest way is to blow them into the street,” Kirt said. “Inevitably, they end up in our inlet boxes which cause those to clog up the pipes that run through those inlet boxes that take the water off the surface. They get clogged up, and then we’ll get calls about it and have to come out and get all the debris out. It takes up a lot of time for us, and potentially again, upstream from that you might be harming your neighbor not knowing that since the water can’t flow, it may flood people upstream.”

Kirt said they have a lot of drainage projects in the works and many close to getting started to help keep drains cleared and streets from flooding.

