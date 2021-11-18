East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead

FM 350
FM 350(KTRE)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a home off of FM 350.

Sheriff Byron Lyons said a man’s body is being sent to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Lyons said deputies were called out to the scene after a driver reported seeing a body in the yard. The sheriff said PCSO investigators found evidence of trauma to the man’s body.

Lyons said they have determined a person of interest. He said that person is believed to be in a neighboring county and there is not a danger to any Polk County residents.

“This is an active investigation,” Lyons said. “We have no reason to believe the individuals that may be involved with this death are going to be in the same area. We believe they’re going to be in a neighboring county.”

Lyons said information on that person, as well as the identity of the victim, will be released soon.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the paramedics died at the scene in Hunt County.
UT Health paramedic killed in Hunt County crash
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
Source: Gray News Media
Jefferson man dies in crash involving motorcycle, pickup in Marion County

Latest News

Jane Doe Project
DNA Doe Project revives decades-old cold case of dead woman found in Kilgore
Lunar Eclipse
Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse
Leaf ordinance
There could be consequences for blowing leaves into Tyler streets
A Longview elementary school has introduced a new "SmartLab" that has kids learning science,...
Longview elementary’s new ‘SmartLab’ offers students new opportunities to learn
Jane Doe Project
DNA Doe Project revives decades-old cold case of dead woman found in Kilgore