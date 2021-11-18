Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a home off of FM 350.

Sheriff Byron Lyons said a man’s body is being sent to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Lyons said deputies were called out to the scene after a driver reported seeing a body in the yard. The sheriff said PCSO investigators found evidence of trauma to the man’s body.

Lyons said they have determined a person of interest. He said that person is believed to be in a neighboring county and there is not a danger to any Polk County residents.

“This is an active investigation,” Lyons said. “We have no reason to believe the individuals that may be involved with this death are going to be in the same area. We believe they’re going to be in a neighboring county.”

Lyons said information on that person, as well as the identity of the victim, will be released soon.

