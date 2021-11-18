Memorandum of understanding signed between Jarvis Christian College, University in Romania

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian College and Danubius University of Galati, Romania signed a memorandum of understanding to promote and expand academics, research, and cultural ties.

The agreement will allow both schools to exchange faculty and students to each other for teaching and learning. An anonymous donation of $20,000 was presented to Jarvis which will pay for flights, room and board, books and meals plus six transferable credit hours at Danubius University this summer for four Jarvis students.

“We understand that it is important for people to have an international perspective,” said Dr. William B. Harvey, Rector of Danubius University. “To understand and appreciate the value of other cultures and to have people in other countries have the same reciprocal feelings for the U.S. so this is an opportunity for us to do this at a point when we are impacting young people are going to be the leaders of the next generation.”

The students that Jarvis hopes to send to Romania next summer will study before returning in the fall if all goes according to plan.

