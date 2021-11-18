East Texas Now Business Break
Man who escaped from Temple Police custody recaptured

Suspect found hiding in vehicle’s trunk, police say
Thomas Finto
Thomas Finto(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced the recapture of Thomas Clay Finto, 35, after he escaped from police custody on November 17, 2021.

Police said they received information about Finto’s whereabouts and located the fugitive at about 9 a.m. hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the 1300 block S. 9th Street.

Once again, Finto allegedly resisted efforts to take him into custody. He was wanted on outstanding felony theft, resisting arrest, evading arrest and escape warrants.

Police officers used pepper spray and a taser to “reduce the risk of injury to Finto and officers as he continued to resist.”

Once officers took custody of Finto, they placed him in a wrap restraint to prevent further acts of aggression from him and reduce risk of escape.

Back on the 17th of November, Finto was located in the 600 block of S. 11th Street. The officers who spotted him at the time knew he had a felony warrant for theft and sought to arrest him.

On that day, Finto ran from officers, displayed a knife, and physically resisted police, officials said. He managed to escape from officers after he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for medical evaluation prior to being transported to the Bell County Jail.

At the time he escaped, police said Finto was still wearing handcuffs.

After he was recaptured on Wednesday, Finto was taken by EMS to Baylor Scott and White for evaluation before being transported to the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

