Lunar eclipse to be featured in Friday morning’s sky

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks to Beau Hartweg, director of the Center for Earth and Space Science Education at Tyler Junior College, about Friday morning’s 6-hour long lunar eclipse.

The eclipse should start around 1 a.m. Friday morning in East Texas and peak around 3 a.m. The eclipse will be the longest lunar eclipse in the past century

