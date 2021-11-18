Lunar eclipse to be featured in Friday morning’s sky
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks to Beau Hartweg, director of the Center for Earth and Space Science Education at Tyler Junior College, about Friday morning’s 6-hour long lunar eclipse.
The eclipse should start around 1 a.m. Friday morning in East Texas and peak around 3 a.m. The eclipse will be the longest lunar eclipse in the past century
