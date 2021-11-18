East Texas Now Business Break
Longview police report missing 85-year-old has been located

Jimmie Espy
Jimmie Espy(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

From the Longview Police Department:

85-year-old Jimmie Espy is approximately 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 157 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, light-colored blue jeans with grey hospital socks.

Mr. Espy was last seen Thursday, Nov. 18 around 5:00 a.m. near Mitchell St in south Longview.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Mr. Espy’s whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

Lunar eclipse to be featured in Friday morning’s sky