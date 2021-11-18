East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Last-second play puts West Sabine in area round of the playoffs

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The West Sabine Tigers are looking to get back to the third round of the 2A DII playoffs after a wild finish in the first round.

The Tigers beat Dewyville 40-38 on the final play of the game. Quentin Smith threw a high arching pass to the back corner of the end zone and connected with an open Jakorian Walker.

This week the team sets their focus on Wortham Thursday night in Crockett. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
Titus County firefighter suffers fatal heart attack on the job

Latest News

SFA Ladyjacks
Showdown in the Brazos Valley: Ladyjacks face tough A&M squad Thursday night
Last second play puts West Sabine in area round of the playoffs
Last second play puts West Sabine in area round of the playoffs
Jalen Hale prepares for the area round playoffs
Longview’s Jalen Hale has put in the work to become elite
Brandon Belt (SF Giants)
Home sweet home: Brandon Belt staying with San Francisco Giants