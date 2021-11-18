Federal grand jury indicts Longview man accused of stealing checks from mail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Longview man accused of stealing checks from post office boxes, altering them, and then using them at Walmart stores.

According to federal court records, Daniel Ray Roach, 37, of Longview, was indicted on six counts of mail theft and one count of wire fraud on Nov. 17. Tool police officers arrested Roach on Oct. 20.

The text of the indictment states that between Aug. 1 and Oct. 20, Roach stole checks from envelopes that were placed into post office boxes for mailing.

He then altered the checks and passed them at Walmart stores in Gun Barrel City, Athens, and Canton to purchase merchandise, according to the indictment. Then he allegedly returned the items at Walmart for cash reimbursement.

Roach faces up to 20 years in prison.

Roach is being held in the Henderson County Jail without bond.

