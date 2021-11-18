Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly clear skies expected through tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect from Midnight through 7 AM for the northern 1/2 of East Texas. From Henderson - Smith - Gregg - Harrison Counties northward. Temperatures are expected to be very near freezing overnight for a few hours, so please cover or bring in tender vegetation and for those of you over the far northern sections of East Texas, north of I-20, please protect any pipes that are exposed to the elements. This should not be a ‘pipe-bursting’ cold snap, but please be on the safe side. Plenty of sunshine expected for Friday and Saturday. No frost/freeze expected on Saturday AM. Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday as another cold front moves through. Only a few showers are possible. More sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with scattered showers possible as we await a cold front on Thanksgiving Day. Cloudy skies and a fairly good chance for showers and a few thundershowers on Thursday. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather, but we will need to keep our eye on Thanksgiving Day as some heavy rainfall is possible. Please stay tuned and have a great day. NOTE: A near total eclipse of the moon will occur late tonight/early Friday morning. Starts shortly after midnight, will be nearly total eclipse shortly after 3 AM and then ends near 6 AM. The moon will look orange in color as it nears the total eclipse. Enjoy and bundle up.

