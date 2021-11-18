East Texas nonprofit joins online grocery ordering service

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Even as the tide continues to seemingly turn against the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to highlight the importance of nonprofit organizations across the country and throughout the ArkLaTex.

One of those organizations is Mission Marshall. With the cost of groceries continuing to increase, individuals are still needing assistance from Mission Marshall’s food pantry; some of these people may have never sought assistance before.

“We’ve heard stories where their hours were reduced or they lost their jobs, the setback of having COVID and being quarantined for 10 to 14 days just caused them a temporary setback,” said Misty Scott, executive director of Mission Marshall. “We’re hearing a lot of those stories as we are loading up groceries in trunks.”

The East Texas nonprofit continues to meet the needs of those facing down food insecurity by now partaking in an online grocery ordering program. It’s called OrderAhead.

It allows individuals to securely and privately request groceries. Once an order is placed, the items are picked up outside of Mission Marshall at a pre-selected date and time.

“We want people to think we can take care of our family, so there is a little bit of a stigma with that, which we work really hard to overcome,” said Scott. “Coming into the food pantry...is taking care of your family; doing what you need to do to take care of your family is honorable.”

So far, around 75 families are participating in OrderAhead through Mission Marshall, but that figure is expected to increase as word spreads.

Tap or click here to begin an order on OrderAhead.

