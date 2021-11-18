Creator of ‘1619 Project’ discusses legacy of American slavery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The creator of the “1619 Project”, Nikole Hannah-Jones, joined East Texas Now to discuss the significance of her Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary on the history and after-effects of American slavery.

She explains that 1619 is the first year that African slaves were sold in the colony of Virginia and the project, first published in The New York Times, has now been published as a book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.

(Nikole Hannah-Jones)

Hannah-Jones said through a series of essays it is revealed how slavery impacted America’s system of capitalism, democracy, and politics and continues to shape contemporary culture in America.

Hannah-Jones said the book has been embraced nationally however in Texas Gov. Abbott has prohibited teachers from using the “1619 Project” in classrooms.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.