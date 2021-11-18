East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Creator of ‘1619 Project’ discusses legacy of American slavery

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The creator of the “1619 Project”, Nikole Hannah-Jones, joined East Texas Now to discuss the significance of her Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary on the history and after-effects of American slavery.

She explains that 1619 is the first year that African slaves were sold in the colony of Virginia and the project, first published in The New York Times, has now been published as a book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.

(Nikole Hannah-Jones)

Hannah-Jones said through a series of essays it is revealed how slavery impacted America’s system of capitalism, democracy, and politics and continues to shape contemporary culture in America.

Hannah-Jones said the book has been embraced nationally however in Texas Gov. Abbott has prohibited teachers from using the “1619 Project” in classrooms.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the paramedics died at the scene in Hunt County.
UT Health paramedic killed in Hunt County crash
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
Source: Gray News Media
Jefferson man dies in crash involving motorcycle, pickup in Marion County

Latest News

The East Texas Food Bank will be holding food distribution events next week in time for...
ETN: East Texas Food Bank 11.18
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Christy Jean Traynham, 37
Henderson County convenience store clerk accused of cashing stolen scratch-offs
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,919 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
he Tyler Junior College Wind Ensemble will hold a free concert tonight, Thursday, at the...
WebXtra: TJC Wind Ensemble performing free concert tonight