Commercial real estate company expands in Dallas, Richardson, with state grant incentive

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - CBRE, Inc., a commercial real estate services and investment firm will expand its Dallas headquarters, and add a new operations center in Richardson.

Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grants of $3,450,000 and $3,300,000 have been extended to CBRE, Inc.

Gov. Abbott today announced that CBRE, Inc., will, over the next 13 years, create 460 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment at its Dallas headquarters, and 550 new jobs and more than $13 million in capital investment at a new operations center in Richardson.

CBRE, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

